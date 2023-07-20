Left Menu

Maha: Two govt employees held for taking Rs 25,000 from farmer

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Thursday said it has arrested two public servants at Ramtek in Nagpur district of Maharashtra for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a farmer. But the revenue assistant allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to issue the non-agriculture certificate with the other accused acting as an intermediary, it added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-07-2023 20:59 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday said it has arrested two public servants at Ramtek in Nagpur district of Maharashtra for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a farmer. The two accused, a revenue assistant (class-3) and a supply officer from the supply department, were nabbed from the tehsil office at Ramtek, it said. The arrest came following a complaint filed by a 55-year-old farmer hailing from Bhilwara village in the tehsil, the ACB said. The farmer had approached the tehsildar's office seeking the conversion of his three units of farmland into non-agricultural land for residential purposes. But the revenue assistant allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to issue the non-agriculture certificate with the other accused acting as an intermediary, it added. The accused demanded half of the bribe amount as the first instalment, which the complainant reluctantly agreed to pay to expedite the process, the anti-graft agency said.

The complainant filed a complaint with the ACB, which laid a trap and arrested the accused officials while accepting the bribe. A case was registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act at Ramtek police station.

