Tinkoff Bank investigating impact of U.S., Canada sanctions

"We are currently analysing the impact of the sanctions. "Tinkoff products, services and applications are working as normal." The United States imposed new Russia-related sanctions on Thursday targeting 18 individuals and dozens of organisations, while Canada imposed sanctions against a total of 39 Russians and 25 Russian entities in the latest round of measures aimed at punishing Moscow over its actions in Ukraine. The bank's founder, Oleg Tinkov, who sold his 35% stake in Tinkoff-owner TCS Group last year and has been staunchly opposed to Russia's actions in Ukraine, was removed from a British sanctions list on Thursday.

Russian digital bank Tinkoff on Thursday said it was investigating the impact of U.S. and Canadian sanctions on its business, imposed against it as a consequence of Moscow despatching troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

Tinkoff, one of Russia's 13 official "systemically important" credit institutions, said the sanctions, imposed on Thursday, had been expected. "We have been preparing for this turn of events and will do everything possible to make this news as unnoticeable as possible for our clients," Tinkoff said in a statement. "We are currently analysing the impact of the sanctions.

"Tinkoff products, services and applications are working as normal." The United States imposed new Russia-related sanctions on Thursday targeting 18 individuals and dozens of organisations, while Canada imposed sanctions against a total of 39 Russians and 25 Russian entities in the latest round of measures aimed at punishing Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.

The bank's founder, Oleg Tinkov, who sold his 35% stake in Tinkoff-owner TCS Group last year and has been staunchly opposed to Russia's actions in Ukraine, was removed from a British sanctions list on Thursday.

