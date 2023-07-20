Left Menu

Manipur CM says 2 persons arrested in connection with two women being paraded naked by mob

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday evening said two persons were arrested in connection with the May 4 incident in which two women were paraded naked in Kangpokpi district by a mob.Addressing a press conference, Singh said it was a crime against humanity.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:02 IST
Manipur CM says 2 persons arrested in connection with two women being paraded naked by mob
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday evening said two persons were arrested in connection with the May 4 incident in which two women were paraded naked in Kangpokpi district by a mob.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said it was a crime against humanity. ''We will not spare anyone. All the legislators of the ruling BJP condemn the incident in the strongest possible terms. Will give exemplary punishment to all those involved, even go to the extent of seeking capital punishment,'' he said. ''I have just got the news that another person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Interrogation is going on,'' he added.

Earlier in the day, a man who was part of the mob that paraded naked the two tribal women and was seen dragging one of them was arrested as the incident of May 4 drew widespread condemnation.

Police said the arrested person was seen prominently directing the mob at B Phainom village in the 26-second video that surfaced on Wednesday, triggering an outrage.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the video, police last night said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed men and that all-out efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

During the night-long raids, supervised by senior IPS officers, the person identified as Huirem Heradash Singh, age 32, was arrested from Thoubal district while a manhunt has been launched to nab others.

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by the mob.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023