EU imposes more sanctions on Myanmar officials and entities

The European Union on Thursday imposed a seventh round of sanctions on Myanmar in response to what it said was the escalation of violence and human rights violations since the 2021 military coup that overthrew elected leader Aung Suu Kyi. The new sanctions target six persons and one entity, including the ministers for immigration and population, labour, and health and sports, the EU said in a statement. "Restrictive measures currently apply to a total of 99 individuals and 19 entities.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:15 IST
"Restrictive measures currently apply to a total of 99 individuals and 19 entities. Those designated are subject to an asset freeze and a travel ban, which prevents them from entering or transiting through EU territory," it added "In addition, EU persons and entities are prohibited to make funds available to those listed."

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the 2021 coup, with a resistance movement fighting the military on multiple fronts after a bloody crackdown on opponents that saw Western sanctions reimposed. The junta said it had to take power because of voting fraud in a November 2020 general election that Suu Kyi's party easily won. Election monitoring groups found no evidence of mass fraud.

The junta has previously blamed the COVID pandemic and armed resistance groups for failing to achieve peace.

