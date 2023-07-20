Left Menu

India's G20 presidency has strived to strengthen EWG legacy, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav

PTI | Indore | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:21 IST
India's G20 presidency has strived to strengthen EWG legacy, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Union Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday said India's presidency of G20 has strived to strengthen the legacy of the group's Employment Working Group (EWG).

Addressing the two-day Labour and Employment Ministers' (LEM) meeting here, he hailed the G20 EWG for effectively collaborating and working towards finalising the outcome documents.

Recognising employers' associations and workers' unions as key facilitators for effective policy making, Yadav appreciated the presence of Labour20 (L20), Business20 (B20), and International Organization of Employers (IOE) in the LEM meeting. In a joint statement, the L20 and B20 called for cooperative industrial relations based on trust and supported by tripartite cooperation, dispute settlement, collective bargaining and involvement of social partners in policy development discussions.

It also underscored the proactive role of policy makers in monitoring global trends on employment creation, fluctuation in commodity prices and any future economic disorder or crisis.

Roberto Suarez Santos, Secretary General of IOE addressed the session, which was followed by a programme showcasing traditional performing arts of Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023