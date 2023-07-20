U.S. is 'deeply concerned' about Russian attacks in Black Sea - White House
Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:22 IST
The United States is "deeply concerned" about Russian attacks in the Black Sea, the White House said Thursday.
"We're deeply concerned about what we're seeing in the Black Sea right now," Olivia Dalton, White House deputy press secretary, told reporters on Air Force One, citing three straight days of Russian attacks on port cities and indications Russia could attack civilian ships in the area.
