U.S. is 'deeply concerned' about Russian attacks in Black Sea - White House

The United States is "deeply concerned" about Russian attacks in the Black Sea, the White House said Thursday.

"We're deeply concerned about what we're seeing in the Black Sea right now," Olivia Dalton, White House deputy press secretary, told reporters on Air Force One, citing three straight days of Russian attacks on port cities and indications Russia could attack civilian ships in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)