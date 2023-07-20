Left Menu

EU's Borrell: EU to create dedicated €20 billion section for Ukraine defence

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:39 IST
The European Union will provide up to five billion euros ($5.57 billion) a year for the next four years for Ukraine's defence needs via the means of a "dedicated section" under the European Peace facility, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Thursday.

"It's still the same tool, the European Peace facility, which has been working very well and we will continue using it but with a dedicated chapter inside it, with a specific funding which can be estimated on the figures I mentioned," Borrell told reporters during a press conference after convening with EU member states' foreign ministers. ($1 = 0.8980 euros)

