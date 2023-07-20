Man tries to snatch cop's weapon in J-K's Shopian, arrested

A man was arrested after he tried to snatch a weapon from a policeman in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place near the police camp in the Imam Sahib area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

The accused tried to snatch the service weapon of a policeman but he was overpowered and arrested by police personnel deployed at the spot, he said.

