Man tries to snatch cop's weapon in J-K's Shopian, arrested
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:41 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:41 IST
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested after he tried to snatch a weapon from a policeman in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.
The incident took place near the police camp in the Imam Sahib area of the south Kashmir district, a police official said.
The accused tried to snatch the service weapon of a policeman but he was overpowered and arrested by police personnel deployed at the spot, he said.
