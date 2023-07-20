Left Menu

Financial services secretary asks banks to achieve financial inclusion targets at earliest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:42 IST
Financial services secretary asks banks to achieve financial inclusion targets at earliest
  • Country:
  • India

Financial services secretary Vivek Joshi has urged public sector banks to achieve the targets allocated to them under various schemes for financial inclusion for the current financial year at the earliest.

During a review meeting with the top management of state-owned banks and Nabard chairman, Joshi exhorted the banks to expeditiously clear the sanction and disbursement pendency of applications under PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme.

He further urged banks to devise the strategy and step up efforts to increase the digital onboarding of street vendors and scale up their digital payments, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

PM SVANidhi scheme envisages empowerment of street vendors through hassle free access to affordable credit and their digital onboarding for their economic development.

During the meeting, he reviewed the progress under various social security (Jan Suraksha) schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and Stand Up India.

He also reviewed the progress made by banks with special focus on the progress under the ongoing Jan Suraksha campaign of PMJJBY & PMSBY schemes in all the Gram Panchayats of the country being held from April 1 and urged them to ensure achievement of targets of saturation campaign.

The four-month saturation campaign would end on July 31.

The issues related to digital transactions were discussed in the meeting with special focus on promotion of digital payments. Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) was also discussed, it said.

The status of the decisions of the consultative committee meeting with regard to holding of special District Level Review Committee (DLRC) to prepare a roadmap to cover the unbanked adults and credit outreach campaign in credit deficient districts were also reviewed in the meeting, it added.

With regard to PM SVANidhi scheme, the statement said, a special campaign was organised by banks and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs).

A total of 6,808 camps were held during the campaign period. A total number of 1,02,358 applications were sanctioned and 1,01,354 applications were disbursed during the campaign. Additionally, 1,06,432 vendors were digitally onboarded during the campaign in May, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023