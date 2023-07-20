Bolivia hikes lithium resource estimate to 23 mln tons

Bolivia's lithium resources are now estimated at 23 million metric tons, its president said on Thursday after new government studies that cement the South American country's position as that estimated to hold the most lithium resources globally.

Previous estimates had put this number at 21 million metric tons.

Speaking at a press conference, President Luis Arce said the government had also begun talks with representatives of the European Union for investments in lithium projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)