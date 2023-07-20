Yadav recognizes employers' associations and workers’ unions as key facilitators for effective policymaking

Union Minister for Labour and Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav said Indian Presidency has strived to strengthen the legacy of G20 Employment working group. Adressing the two-day Labour & Employment Ministers’ (LEM) meeting under the Indian presidency of G20 at Indore today he congratulated the G20 Employment Working Group (EWG) for effectively collaborating and working towards finalising the outcome documents and expressed the hope that tomorrow we will be able to cement their efforts.

Shri Yadav recognized employers' associations and workers’ unions as key facilitators for effective policymaking. Besides, he appreciated the presence of Labour20 (L20), Business20 (B20), and International Organization of Employers (IOE) in the LEM meeting. The Minister said that he was looking forward to listening to their ideas tonight as these are vital for working towards a shared vision of a sustainable and inclusive future for workers. Shri Yadav also thanked the leaders from Madhya Pradesh for gracing the occasion and organizing the 4th EWG & LEM Meeting in the city of Indore.The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shri Rameshwar Teli was also present at the function.

Shri Hiranmay Pandya on behalf of L20 and Shri Chandrajit Banerjee Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), on behalf of B20 addressed the session . In a Joint Statement L20 and B20 called for cooperative industrial relations based on trust and supported by tripartite cooperation, dispute settlement, collective bargaining and involvement of social partners in policy development discussions. It also underscores the proactive role of policymakers in monitoring global trends on employment creation, fluctuation in commodity prices and any future economic disorder or crisis.

Mr. Roberto Suarez Santos, Secretary General of IOE also addressed the session. This was followed by a cultural programme showcasing the traditional performing arts of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Smt. Ahuja, Secretary, Labour & Employment and G20 EWG Chair steered the discussions on Draft Outcome Documents of the G20 EWG. The discussions were spread over three sessions and concluded with finalisation of the following:

• G20 Policy Priorities on Strategies to Address Skill Gaps Globally,

• G20 Policy Priorities on Adequate and Sustainable Social Protection and Decent Work for Gig and Platform Workers, and

• G20 Policy Options for Sustainable Financing of Social Security.

The Draft Outcome Documents shall be adopted in the ongoing LEM meeting and subsequently submitted in the forthcoming G20 summit scheduled in the month of September, 2023.

In their closing remarks of the 4th and final EWG meeting, the Co-Chairs, namely Indonesia and Brazil congratulated the Indian Presidency and in particular, the G20 EWG Chair for steering the discussions and finalising the outcome documents.

Smt. Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Labour & Employment and G20 EWG Chair thanked the delegates from G20 countries, guest countries, social partners, engagement groups, namely L20 and B20, International Organizations, other Ministries of Government of India, the Government of Madhya Pradesh and the district administration of Indore for successful conduct of the EWG meetings. Besides, she thanked the yoga instructors for conducting invigorating yoga stretch breaks in-between the sessions.

(With Inputs from PIB)