Manipur CM says 2 persons arrested in connection with two women being paraded naked by mob

Describing it as a ''crime against humanity'', Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday evening said two persons were arrested in connection with the May 4 incident in which two women were paraded naked in Kangpokpi district by a mob.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said ''armed men from outside'' are involved in the violence in the state.

''We will not spare anyone. All the legislators of the ruling BJP condemn the incident in the strongest possible terms. Will give exemplary punishment to all those involved, even go to the extent of seeking capital punishment,'' he said. ''I have just got the news that another person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Interrogation is going on. I can't share more details now,'' he said.

The identity of the second person and the place from where he was arrested was not shared by the government immediately.

It's a crime against humanity and everyone should condemn it, Singh said.

''The video that surfaced on Wednesday has totally shocked all. It's a very unfortunate incident and is totally against the culture and customs of the state,'' he said.

''Let this unfortunate incident be the last such crime perpetrated against women, children and elders,'' he said.

Singh said his government will deal strongly with those who attempt to break the law.

''Armed men from outside are involved in this violence. I urge all to give the government a chance to deal with the situation. We are all children and citizens of India,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, a man who was part of the mob that paraded naked the two tribal women and was seen dragging one of them was arrested as the incident of May 4 drew widespread condemnation.

Police said the arrested person was seen prominently directing the mob at B Phainom village in the 26-second video that surfaced on Wednesday, triggering an outrage.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the video, police last night said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed men and that all-out efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

During the night-long raids, supervised by senior IPS officers, the person identified as Huirem Heradash Singh, age 32, was arrested from Thoubal district while a manhunt has been launched to nab others.

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free by the mob.

