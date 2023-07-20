Left Menu

Rajasthan: Three accused in Kuldeep Jaghina murder case surrender in Deeg

Three men involved in the murder of Kuldeep Jaghina happened last week at Amoli toll plaza in Bharatpur surrendered at Deeg Kotwali Police Station on Thursday, an officer said. Kuldeep, the main accused in the murder, was arrested along with four others from Maharashtra on September 11 last year.

20-07-2023
Three men involved in the murder of Kuldeep Jaghina happened last week at Amoli toll plaza in Bharatpur surrendered at Deeg Kotwali Police Station on Thursday, an officer said. Bharatpur Additional Superintendent of Police Brajesh Jyoti Upadhyay said that Pankaj Jat, Devendra Jat, and Lokendra Gurjar alias Loki, all three wanted in the case, surrendered to police.

The Bharatpur Police had earlier announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each on the information leading to their arrest.

Kuldeep Jaghina, the main accused in the BJP leader Kripal Jaghina murder case, was shot dead on July 12 at the Amoli toll plaza in Bharatpur.

Kuldeep and his accomplice Vijaypal were attacked when they were on there way from Jaipur to a Bharatpur court in a roadways bus. BJP leader Kripal was shot dead on September 4 last year in Bharatpur in a land dispute. Kuldeep, the main accused in the murder, was arrested along with four others from Maharashtra on September 11 last year.

