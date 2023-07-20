Man killed, another injured in firing in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib

One person was killed and another injured when a man allegedly opened fire on them at Salana Dulla Singh Wala village here on Thursday, police said.

The assailant, identified as Kuldeep Singh, fired gunshots with his licensed revolver at Karnail Singh and Kartar Singh at the 'bhog' ceremony of the former managing director of the Fatehgarh Sahib Cooperative Bank here.

Kuldeep Singh said after the incident that he took revenge for having been ''cheated and thrown out'' of a business venture by the duo many years ago.

He was earlier partners with the two victims in some business.

While Karnail Singh died on the spot, Kartar Singh was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

Deputy Superintendent of Police GS Bains said Kuldeep Singh has been arrested.

