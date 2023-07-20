Left Menu

Two youths drown in Luni river in Rajasthan's Barmer

Two youths who went to take bath in Luni river in Barmer district drowned on Thursday, police said. The incident happened in the Balotra Police Station area in the district.Balotra SHO Ugamraj said that two youths who had come from Jasol to visit a temple had gone to take a bath in the river near Singhwala Vera.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-07-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2023 21:57 IST
Balotra SHO Ugamraj said that two youths who had come from Jasol to visit a temple had gone to take a bath in the river near Singhwala Vera. Both of them died as they slipped in deep water, he said.

The SHO said that the deceased youths have been identified as Dayaram Prajapat (18) and Sumit Ghanchi (19). After postmortem, the dead bodies were handed over to the relatives, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

