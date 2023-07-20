Stellantis unit official pleads guilty to felony in US diesel emissions probe
An official with the U.S. business unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has pleaded guilty to a felony as a result of conspiring to violate the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The plea follows a multi-year emissions fraud probe by the department surrounding vehicles with diesel engines. In a statement, the department named the official with FCA US LLC, now part of Stellantis NV, as Emanuele Palma.
