Jaishankar meets German Vice Chancellor Habeck, discusses 'new opportunities' for bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held ''productive'' talks with visiting German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck focusing on ''new opportunities'' for bilateral ties.

In a Twitter post, Jaishnakar said he and Habeck exchanged perspectives on the conflict in Ukraine and the situation in the Indo-Pacific. ''Delighted to welcome German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck in New Delhi. A productive discussion on the many new opportunities of India-Germany cooperation that a rising India presents,'' he said.

''Also exchanged perspectives on the conflict in Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific situation,'' Jaishankar added.

Habeck, who is also Germany's Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, is in India on a three-day visit.

He is accompanied by a high-ranking official and a business delegation comprising top executives of large and medium-sized German companies.

Habeck said India and Germany want to further strengthen bilateral cooperation and increase investments and collaboration among companies.

