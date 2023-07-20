Malayalam actor lands in trouble for his 'who is this Chandy?' remark

Award-winning Malayalam actor Vinayakan has landed in trouble for his unpleasant remarks against former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy who died two days ago. A Congress activist lodged a complaint with the police against the actor's comments on the departed political leader. Ernakulam North police here said a case would be registered against him under IPC Section 297 for humiliating a person who is no more. In a viral Facebook video on Wednesday, the actor asked ''who is this Oommen Chandy?'' and ''why three days' mourning had been declared in the state on his demise''. The 'Kammatti Padam' actor also criticised the media for the wide coverage given to the procession carrying his mortal remains to his home village Puthuppally in Kottayam district. Following social media outrage and widespread criticism from various quarters, Vinayakan later withdrew the video from his Facebook account. Condemning his distasteful remarks against Chandy, the Congress on Thursday lodged a police complaint against the actor seeking action. In the complaint lodged by a party activist here, it is alleged that Vinayakan insulted the Congress stalwart through social media and immediate action should be taken against him. Earlier in the day, police said they were examining whether a case can be registered against the actor under IPC 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot). ''But, based on a legal opinion, directions have given to register the case under IPC 297,'' a senior police officer told PTI. It is a bailable offence, he added. Meanwhile, a group of people, allegedly Congress workers, attacked the actor's apartment at Kaloor located in the heart of the city in the evening and destroyed its window glasses. Chandy, who served as the chief minister of Kerala twice, breathed his last in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Tuesday. His end came while undergoing treatment for cancer, party sources said. He was 79.

