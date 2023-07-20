Left Menu

US plans second summit with Pacific island leaders in September

U.S. President Joe Biden will host a second summit with leaders of Pacific island nations in September, Joseph Yun, the U.S. official responsible to negotiations with three key Pacific island states said on Thursday. Biden hosted a first summit with the leaders last year.

U.S. President Joe Biden will host a second summit with leaders of Pacific island nations in September, Joseph Yun, the U.S. official responsible to negotiations with three key Pacific island states said on Thursday. U.S. official have said the summit is expected to take place around the time of the U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York in September.

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said in May Biden would arrange another summit of Pacific island leaders this year after the disappointment caused by his cancellation of a visit to Papua New Guinea due to the domestic debt ceiling crisis. Biden hosted a first summit with the leaders last year. "He has committed holding a second Summit in September this year," Yun told an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation think tank.

