J-K Police chief calls for reassessing strategy to combat anti-national elements

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday asked officers to reassess the strategy for combating anti-national elements to ensure safety and security of the people of the union territory.

The director general of police (DGP) was speaking at a high-level meeting of Police, Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, an official statement said.

While chairing the meeting, he reviewed the security scenario in south Kashmir as well as the security arrangements for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, it said.

Singh's visit comes days after three back-to-back attacks took place in Shopian, Anantnag and Pulwama districts in south Kashmir. While one person was killed, six were injured in these attacks.

During the meeting, the DGP directed the officers to reassess the strategy for combating the anti-national elements to ensure safety and security of people and stressed the importance of further developing intelligence networks and sharing inputs to pre-empt any untoward incident, the statement said.

Singh called for joint night domination exercises and foot patrolling, and launching planned manhunts to track down terrorists.

He emphasised the need for increased vigil and enhanced proactive actions to further peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP directed the officers to strengthen security arrangements and undertake all necessary steps to ensure anti-national elements do not get any chance to disturb tranquillity.

He asked the officers to remain more vigilant against support networks of terrorists to ensure a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh noted that further gaining people's trust is a crucial part of counter-terror operations.

On the Amarnath Yatra, he directed the officers to ensure that all the arrangements are meticulously followed to ensure an incident-free pilgrimage.

Emerging challenges and their counter-measures were also discussed threadbare during the meeting.

A detailed discussion was held on terror crimes in the Valley. The officers present in the meeting gave suggestions regarding anti-terror operations and for further strengthening peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

The officers apprised the DGP about the area domination exercises across south Kashmir districts, it said.

He was informed that security forces have been deployed at strategic locations, and he was also briefed about the anti-terror security grid in south Kashmir, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)