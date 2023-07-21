Man arrested for killing wife in J-K's Samba
A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 24-year-old wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, police said.
The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, they said.
The accused, Sunil Kumar, slit the throat of his wife at their home in the Ramgarh area in Samba and fled. After receiving information about the incident, police swung into action and arrested Sunil, officials said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter at Ramgarh police station and further investigation is going on.
A board of doctors conducted post-mortem examination of the body, police said.
Rimpy and Sunil have a two-year-old daughter, according to police.
