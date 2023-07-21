Left Menu

Man arrested for killing wife in J-K's Samba

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-07-2023 00:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 00:12 IST
Man arrested for killing wife in J-K's Samba
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for allegedly killing his 24-year-old wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, police said.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The accused, Sunil Kumar, slit the throat of his wife at their home in the Ramgarh area in Samba and fled. After receiving information about the incident, police swung into action and arrested Sunil, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Samba, Benam Tosh said a case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the matter at Ramgarh police station and further investigation is going on.

A board of doctors conducted post-mortem examination of the body, police said.

Rimpy and Sunil have a two-year-old daughter, according to police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

FEATURE-Indonesia's cassava push leaves bitter taste in Borneo rainforest

 Global
2
US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

US STOCKS-Tesla, Netflix drag down S&P 500, Nasdaq

 United States
3
FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

FOREX-Sterling takes a beating; dollar gains ground

 Global
4
Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 with over 250 exhibitors

Sustainability and circular packaging to take centre-stage at PackPlus 2023 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023