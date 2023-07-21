12-year-old boy, abducted from MP, found in Mumbai

A 12-year-old boy abducted by an unidentified person from Madhya Pradesh more than a week ago has been found in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

Personnel of the unit 10 of the Mumbai crime branch found the boy wandering in the Andheri area on Wednesday, said an official.

Scared, he could only tell the name of his village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh.

The crime branch officials contacted the MP police who told them that he had been abducted on July 11. The boy's family members arrived in Mumbai along with a team of Madhya Pradesh police and took his custody, the official said. The local police in Madhya Pradesh would be conducting further probe, he added.

