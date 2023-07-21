Left Menu

Rajasthan minister's nephew booked in hotel scuffle in Jaipur

Police here have filed two FIRs in connection with ransacking of a hotel and a scuffle there, booking a state cabinet ministers nephew in one of them, an officer said on Thursday.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-07-2023 00:57 IST
Police here have filed two FIRs in connection with ransacking of a hotel and a scuffle there, booking a state cabinet minister's nephew in one of them, an officer said on Thursday. The other FIR was filed at the complaint of Harshdeep Singh, a nephew of cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawa, they said. Khachariyawas told reporters that his nephew had not indulged in any scuffle. Videos of the incident showed up on social media Thursday.

According to police, the incident happened at County Inn hotel in Vaishali Nagar here on Wednesday night when Singh along with a few others got into an altercation with hotel guests and staff over a petty issue.

''A cross FIR has been registered in the matter. Hotel property was vandalised by the accused Harshdeep Singh and others. The matter is being investigated,'' Vaishali Nagar SHO Shiv Narayan said.

Hotel owner Abhimanyu Singh in a video said Harshdeep Singh misbehaved and vandalised hotel property and now pressure is being mounted to compromise.

Defending his nephew, Khachariyawas said truth will come out in police investigation.

