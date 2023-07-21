Israel's Netanyahu to meet with Turkish President Erdogan in Turkey -prime minister's office
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a state visit to Turkey at the end of the month, a statement from the Israeli prime minister's office said on Thursday.
Once close regional allies, relations between Israel and Turkey were strained for more than a decade, with Ankara having expelled Israel's ambassador following a 2010 Israeli raid on a ship that led a flotilla carrying aid to Gaza, which killed 10 Turkish citizens. Relations began improving with high-level visits last year including Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Ankara.
