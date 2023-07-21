Left Menu

Iran says EU sanctions linked to Russia's war in Ukraine are 'politically motivated'

Iran "reserves the right for reciprocal and proportional action" after the European Union imposed new sanctions over Tehran's support for Russia's war on Ukraine, its foreign ministry said on Friday. The ministry again denied Iran was sending drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine. The European Union said on Thursday it would prohibit the export of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs).

The European Union said on Thursday it would prohibit the export of components used in the construction and production of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). It also listed six Iranian nationals under two already existing sanctions regimes for Iran's "military support of Russia's war against Ukraine (drones) and to the Syrian regime (air defense systems)".

"Linking the Ukraine war with Iran-Russia bilateral cooperation is politically motivated," Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said in a tweet. "We stress ending the conflict diplomatically... Iran reserves the right for reciprocal and proportional actions against the EU sanctions & its members." (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

