US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as megacaps rebound, Dow set for tenth day of gains

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, setting the Dow on track for its tenth straight day of gains, while megacap growth and technology stocks recovered after sharp losses in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.14 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 35,274.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.29 points, or 0.34%, at 4,550.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 84.87 points, or 0.60%, to 14,148.18 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

