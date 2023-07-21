US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St rises as megacaps rebound, Dow set for tenth day of gains

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, setting the Dow on track for its tenth straight day of gains, while megacap growth and technology stocks recovered after sharp losses in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 49.14 points, or 0.14%, at the open to 35,274.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.29 points, or 0.34%, at 4,550.16, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 84.87 points, or 0.60%, to 14,148.18 at the opening bell.

