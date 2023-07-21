Left Menu

Russia says it wants option to inspect ships heading to Ukrainian ports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:05 IST
Russia says it wants option to inspect ships heading to Ukrainian ports
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia wants to be able to inspect ships bound for Ukrainian Black sea ports if necessary following its withdrawal from the grain deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin said on Friday.

"We have to make sure that the ship is not carrying something bad, it means a request, inspection, if necessary, to make sure that this is the case or not. I think this is perfectly logical, especially after the terrorist attacks that took place," Vershinin said.

"There is no longer a maritime humanitarian corridor, now there are, perhaps, zones of increased military danger."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023