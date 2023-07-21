Left Menu

Man booked for forced conversion, rape in UP's Ghaziabad

A 33-year-old man has been booked here under charges of rape and forced conversion at the complaint of a Dalit woman, police said on Friday.The woman in her complaint said she had come in contact with one Khalid Chaudhary on social media three years ago and moved in with him in September 2022.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:18 IST
Man booked for forced conversion, rape in UP's Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

A 33-year-old man has been booked here under charges of rape and forced conversion at the complaint of a Dalit woman, police said on Friday.

The woman in her complaint said she had come in contact with one Khalid Chaudhary on social media three years ago and moved in with him in September 2022. According to her, Chaudhary introduced himself as Deepak and forced her to convert to Islam, eat beef, and terminate her one month-old pregnancy. She also alleged Chaudhary raped and beat her, police said.

''After receiving the complaint of the woman, an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of IPC, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) act, 1989, and Prohibition of unlawful religious conversion act at Vijay Nagar Police Station,'' said DCP, City, Nipun Agarwal.

Police have formed a team to investigate the matter and arrest Chaudhary, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023