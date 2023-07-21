Left Menu

NSE cautions investors against assured returns scheme offered by two individuals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:24 IST
NSE cautions investors against assured returns scheme offered by two individuals
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Friday cautioned investors against putting their money in any assured returns scheme offered by two individuals.

The two individuals are Ujjwal Priyadarshi, associated with Share Bazaar, and Neha, associated with Tradesure.

They (Ujjwal and Neha) were providing securities markets tips for trading and assuring returns on investment in stock market and also offering to handle trading account of investors by asking them to share their credentials, the NSE said in two separate statements.

According to the statements, these persons are not registered either as a member or authorised persons of any registered member of the bourse.

Cautioning the investors, the exchange asked them not to subscribe to any such scheme or product offered by any person or entity offering guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by the law.

The exchange has also provided a facility to investors of ''Know/Locate your Stock Broker'' on its website to check the details of the registered member and authorised persons.

''Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investor's own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the exchange,'' NSE said.

For any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes, mechanisms such as benefits of investors protection under the exchange's jurisdiction, exchange dispute resolution mechanism and investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by the exchange, would not be available to the investors, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023