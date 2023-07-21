Left Menu

Man dies in police custody in Bihar's Begusarai

PTI | Begusarai | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:25 IST
Man dies in police custody in Bihar's Begusarai
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man died in police custody in Bihar's Begusarai district, hours after being arrested for allegedly opening fire on and setting ablaze a neighbour's house, a senior official said on Friday.

A magisterial probe has been ordered into the death of Hiragaj Yadav, who fell ill on Thursday evening and was declared dead by doctors at the hospital where he was rushed to by police personnel, said Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar.

Yadav, who recently came out on bail after spending 12 years behind bars serving sentence in a murder case, was named in many cases in Begusarai and neighbouring Khagaria district, said the SP.

On Thursday, he was arrested and brought to Bakhri police station in connection with an FIR lodged by a neighbour who had accused him of opening firing and arson.

During interrogation, Yadav fell unconscious following which he was rushed to the hospital.

The SP said a videographed post-mortem examination has also been conducted on the deceased.

Heavy deployment of forces has been made at the police station to avert any untoward incident in view of villagers thronging the area upon learning about the death, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023