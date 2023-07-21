Left Menu

Delhi Police prohibits paragliders, drones in city from Jul 22 to Aug 16

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:29 IST
The Delhi Police on Friday prohibited flying of ''sub-conventional aerial platforms'' like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from July 22 to August 16 for security reasons, officials said.

An order to this effect was issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

It has been reported that certain criminal, anti-social elements or terrorists inimical to India may pose a threat to the safety of the general public, dignitaries and vital installations by the use of ''sub-conventional aerial platforms'' like paragliders, paramotors, hang-gliders, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, small sized powered aircraft, or by para-jumping from aircraft etc., the order stated.

Therefore, the Delhi Police commissioner has prohibited flying of such aerial platforms over the jurisdiction of the national capital on the occasion of Independence Day and doing so shall be punishable under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it said.

''This order shall come into force with effect from Saturday and shall remain in force for a period of 26 days up to August 16 (both days inclusive) unless withdrawn earlier,'' the order stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

