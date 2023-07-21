Left Menu

Maha: Break-in attempt made at bank with no CCTV camera, alarm system

While the bank had no CCTV camera or an alarm system, the thieves fled the spot after possibly hearing the siren of a police patrol vehicle, the official said.The incident took place at the Ambad MIDC area of the city on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:30 IST
Maha: Break-in attempt made at bank with no CCTV camera, alarm system
  • Country:
  • India

The police have registered a case after an attempt was made to steal from a bank by breaking the concrete slab of its strong room in Maharashtra's Nashik city, a police official said on Friday. While the bank had no CCTV camera or an alarm system, the thieves fled the spot after possibly hearing the siren of a police patrol vehicle, the official said.

The incident took place at the Ambad MIDC area of the city on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. The source said unidentified persons entered the bank from the backside by cutting a window grille. They also broke the concrete slab over the strong room of the bank. There was no sign of attempts to break the locker, he said. "It is possible that the thieves fled the scene after hearing the siren of a police patrol vehicle," the official said. The attempted theft was discovered when the staff arrived at the bank on Thursday morning. The staff found cash and valuables in the strong room intact. After being informed about the crime, the police sent a team of forensic experts and a dog squad to the spot. The official said the bank has no CCTV camera, alarm system or security guards. The Ambad police have issued a notice to the bank over the lack of security apparatus, he said, adding that an investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023