Himachal sees 40 pc increase in NDPS cases: DGP

The number of cases registered under the NDPS Act in Himachal Pradesh has seen an increase of 40 per cent as police are making efforts to root out drug menace from the hill state, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Friday.Due to an intensive drive against drug peddlers and addicts, the state has also seen a 32 per cent rise in arrests made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act, he said.Talking to the media persons here, Kundu said over Rs 20 crore properties have been seized under NDPS cases.

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:34 IST
Talking to the media persons here, Kundu said over Rs 20 crore properties have been seized under NDPS cases. The police department has also given a message to the people under the 'Pradhav campaign' to avoid drug addiction.

According to the DGP, maximum consignments of chitta (adulterated heroin) come from Nurpur. In the past, cash worth crores have been seized from the district. He informed that out of 2,400 inmates lodged in Himachal jails, about 1,300 were drug addicts.

Kundu lauded the efforts of Hamirpur police and said that a new SP office would be built here soon as the police department needs new infrastructure.

He also appreciated the efforts of the police in saving precious lives in the disaster-hit Kullu-Manali.

