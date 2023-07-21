Left Menu

Maha: Woman labourer raped in Jalna district; two booked

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman on Friday, a case under sections 376 rape, 377 unnatural sex and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who have not been arrested as yet, he said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:42 IST
Maha: Woman labourer raped in Jalna district; two booked
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old woman was allegedly raped and subjected to unnatural sex by two men in Maharashtra's Jalna district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday, when the victim, who is a farm labourer, was waiting on Chandanjhira road in Badnapur to hitch a ride back to her village, an official said.

A man on a motorcycle accosted the woman and offered her a lift home and she accepted the ride, he said.

However, the accused took a detour and picked up his friend at Shelgaon, the official said. The accused promised the woman that they would employ her in their farm and forced her to join them in a car, he said. The woman was taken to a secluded spot, where the duo allegedly raped her and subjected her to unnatural sex, the official said. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman on Friday, a case under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural sex) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, who have not been arrested as yet, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023