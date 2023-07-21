Left Menu

Three held in Rs 51 lakh cash van robbery in Delhi's Inder Lok

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:44 IST
Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 51.50 lakh from an ATM cash van in northwest Delhi's Inder Lok area, police said on Friday.

They were identified as Satish Kumar, 34, a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Chetan Sharma, 23, and Pritam Sharma, 25, both residents of Jhajjar in Haryana, they said.

A robbery was reported Tuesday around 1 pm at Netaji Subhash Place Metro Police Station.

According to the complaint, two cash custodians, one of them named Aniket, a gunman named Surinder, and driver named Ankit Singh, had on Tuesday gone to an ATM in Inderlok to deposit cash in it, Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) G Ram Gopal Naik said.

They took some cash from the van to deposit it in the ATM there and left the remaining cash in custody of the driver. When they were returning to the van, they saw Ankit fleeing with the cash on a motorcycle riding behind another man, the DCP said.

When they checked the van, they found Rs 51,50,000 missing, he said.

Police launched a manhunt after the incident and arrested three men with Rs 45,86,500 of the loot in their possession.

During questioning, they found Satish Kumar was the mastermind of the robbery, with Ankit, Nitin, Chetan, and Pritam, as his associates, police said.

Police are searching for Ankit Singh and Nitin, the motorcycle rider, they added.

