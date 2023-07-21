Left Menu

UK pension fund USS wins appeal over fossil fuel investments

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-07-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 19:45 IST
UK pension fund USS wins appeal over fossil fuel investments
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's biggest private pension scheme on Friday won a ruling blocking a landmark lawsuit over its alleged failure to devise a credible plan to divest from fossil fuels in a London court.

The 82 billion-pound ($103 billion) Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) faced legal action from two of its members over its continuing investments in coal, natural gas and petroleum.

The lawsuit was blocked last year by London's High Court and the two academics behind the claim tried to revive the case at the Court of Appeal, which dismissed their appeal on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023