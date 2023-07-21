Street vendor dies after being beaten up by e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A 48-year-old street vendor died after he was allegedly beaten up by an e-rickshaw driver following an argument between them in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Friday. According to the police, the driver, who came there to buy vegetables, parked his vehicle in front of the victim's vegetable cart. Victim Ramvilas asked the driver to remove his rickshaw from there and an argument broke out between the two over this issue, they said. The accused thrashed the vendor following which he fell unconscious and later died, a senior police officer said. However, the exact reason behind the victim's death will only be known after the post-mortem report comes in, police said.

The driver has not been identified yet, they said.

Speaking to media persons, Ramvilas' wife said, "A quarrel happened near the temple when I, along with my husband, were selling onions. The police told us to wrap up the cart due to this. When my husband asked the e-rickshaw driver to remove his vehicle, he started to argue with him and also beat him up. My son took him to the hospital,'' she said. She is a native of Bihar and has four children. A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation is underway, the officer said. In another incident, a man sustained a head injury after a juvenile allegedly attacked him with a stone in the Jahangirpuri area. The police stated that some people were passing through the area while making noise. When the victim objected to it and asked them to stop, a juvenile picked up a stone and threw it at the victim, police said. Victim Sanjay Kumar told reporters that the incident took place around 9 pm. ''They manhandled me and one of them threw a stone which hit my head. I don't know them by face,'' he said. His wife alleged that there were around 15 to 20 people who were beating drums in the area. ''When my husband went outside and asked them to go somewhere else as he was getting disturbed, one of them threw a stone at him which hit his head following which the group fled away,'' she said. The victim was taken to the hospital and discharged after giving first aid, they said, adding that a case has been registered and three juveniles have been apprehended. Earlier in April 2022, clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, leaving eight police personnel and a local injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)