UK High Commissioner visits Fontainhas Heritage zone in Panaji

Alex Ellis, UKs High Commissioner to India, visited the UNESCO-recognized Fontainhas Heritage zone in Panaji.Ellis is in Goa to support his countrys delegation at the G20 Clean Energy Ministerial meeting. Dev Bori Sanj Dium, he tweeted after visiting Old Goa and Fontainhas Heritage zone on Thursday.
Alex Ellis, UK's High Commissioner to India, visited the UNESCO-recognized Fontainhas Heritage zone in Panaji.
Ellis is in Goa to support his country's delegation at the G20 Clean Energy Ministerial meeting. “A beautiful church and a colourful city – can you guess the name? Dev Bori Sanj Dium,” he tweeted after visiting Old Goa and Fontainhas Heritage zone on Thursday. Ellis also relished Goan cuisine with a local food blogger at a heritage hotel, a High Commission official said.
