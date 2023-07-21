Centre holds pension-related awareness programme with pensioners' association

Centre's Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare on Friday held an awareness programme with two pensioners' associations here.

According to the DoPPW, the programme was held with a view to dispense information, understand issues faced by pensioners, and dwell on suggestions forwarded by them.

''Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare has taken a number of initiatives towards improving pensioners' welfare which include digitisation of various pension related activities,'' a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.

''The department has taken steps to reach out to all pensioners through various modes and spread awareness about its initiatives, thus enabling all pensioners to use the benefits designed for them,'' At present, the DoPPW has 50 pensioners' associations registered with it across the country.

A meeting was held at Pune with members of two registered pensioners' associations -- All India Central Government Pensioners' Association and Defence Accounts Pensioners' Association -- for which V Srinivas, secretary, DoPPW and Sanjiv Narain Mathur, additional secretary, DoPPW, visited the city on Friday, it said. During the interaction, Srinivas apprised the associations' members of the various initiatives taken by the department, including holding of a nationwide digital life certificate campaign (DLC) and pension adalats for on-the-spot resolution of long-standing grievances among others. He also informed members about CPENGRAMS (Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System), an online grievance registration portal of the department. Srinivas talked about stronger collaboration with banks who are committed towards providing comfort to pensioners through timely and correct payment of pension.

Sanjiv Narain Mathur shared the initiative of the department related to holding of a nationwide DLC campaign to reach out to pensioners in the remotest corners, with special emphasis on hospitalised and incapacitated pensioners. He said the nationwide DLC campaigns held in November 2022 at 37 locations across the country had enabled generation of more than 35 lakh DLCs of central government pensioners and a similar campaign is proposed to be held in November 2023 at 100 locations, in which pensioners' associations would be actively involved, being an extended arm of the department.

Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, Rajiv Chavan said in order to make life of pensioners easier, all retirees should be made technologically aware before retirement with regard to use of devices such as smart phones. They should be sensitised about the benefits due to them, investment avenues, insurances and other such matters, Chavan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)