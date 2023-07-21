Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 21-07-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 20:08 IST
Tribal organisations take out protest march in Ranchi over Manipur horror
Several tribal bodies on Friday took out a protest march in the Jharkhand capital demanding the imposition of President's Rule in strife-torn Manipur following the parading and molestation of two women, which has caused a nationwide outcry.

Around 10 different tribal organisations brought out the protest rally at Jaipal Singh Stadium and walked to Albert Ekka Chowk, where the participants raised slogans against the Centre and the Manipur government for allegedly failing to curb the violence which has claimed 160 lives so far and rendered thousands homeless.

Kendriya Sarna Samiti (KSS) central president Ajay Tirkey said, ''The incident of two women being paraded naked and molested in public has ashamed the nation. We appeal to President Droupadi Murmu to take serious note of the matter. We demand that President's Rule be imposed in Manipur immediately.'' A video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked and molested by a mob from the other side. The alleged main accused was arrested on Thursday. The incident has drawn widespread condemnation across the country.

''The Centre and Manipur government have completely failed to tackle the violence. People have been left to suffer for more than two months. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh should immediately resign,'' Tirkey said.

Adivasi Jan Parishad (AJP) president Prem Sahi Munda alleged that the strife in Manipur was allowed to escalate for vote bank politics. More than 160 people have lost their lives and several others were injured since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts of Manipur to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, who include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

