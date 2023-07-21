Arrested pro-war Kremlin critic Girkin charged with incitement to extremism - Russian agencies
Prosecutors from Russia's FSB federal security service on Friday asked a Moscow court to remand prominent nationalist Kremlin critic Igor Girkin in detention on a charge of inciting extremist activity, Russian state news agencies reported.
Girkin faces up to five years in prison if convicted, the TASS and RIA agencies said. (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Alex Richardson)
