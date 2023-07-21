Left Menu

Sebi extends deadline for comments on proposed cyber resilience framework

Sebi extends deadline for comments on proposed cyber resilience framework
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended the deadline till August 8 for submission of public comments on a consultation paper for boosting cyber security framework for entities regulated by it.

Earlier, the deadline was July 25.

''It has been decided to extend the timeline for submission of comments to August 8, 2023,'' the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

The consultation paper on 'Consolidated Cyber Security and Cyber Resilience Framework' for Sebi Regulated Entities (REs) aims to provide a common structure for multiple approaches to cyber security to prevent any cyber risks/incidents.

The proposed framework is based on five concurrent and continuous functions of cyber security as defined by NIST -- identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover.

NIST refers to the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

