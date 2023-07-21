Left Menu

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-07-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 20:40 IST
Maha: 50-year-old man drowns in flooded nullah, house wall collapses in Palghar amid rains
A 50-year-old man drowned in a flooded nullah on Friday evening in Vasai town of Maharashtra's Palghar district, while a house wall collapsed amid heavy rains in a separate incident here, officials said.

District Disaster Management Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI that the victim, Shantaram Vayda, set out of his house to get some eatables.

While walking on the road in heavy showers, he accidentally fell into the swollen nullah and got washed away, he said, adding local firemen later fished out his body.

Police have registered a case of accidental death.

Following torrential rains, a wall of a house collapsed in the Bhimnagar area of Boisar town in the district in the early hours of Friday, but no casualty was reported, the official said.

Fire brigade personnel later cleared the debris, he said.

Kadam further said of the total 234 people lodged in transit camps in Vasai in view of downpour, only 70 were left out now while others have returned to their homes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

