MCD all prepared to combat dengue, other vector-borne diseases after flooding: Mayor

Amid the threat of a ''significant increase'' in the number of cases of vector-borne diseases in the wake of recent flooding due to Yamuna waters, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday said the civic body was all prepared to combat any such situation.

At a press conference here, she also said that people should cooperate with dengue breeding checking (DBC) staff when they visit households and warned of penal action in case breeding of larvae is found during the inspection of sites. ''The PHED (public health and engineering department) and the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) all prepared to combat vector-borne diseases. Municipal councillors, MLAs and RWAs all stakeholders will work together in this, and I appeal to people to cooperate with our DBC staff as well,'' she said.

The mayor said, ''We don't want to, but challan will be done if violations are found during the inspection of households, construction sites and other places.” A review meeting was held by the mayor on Friday on the dengue situation, and it was attended by Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and heads of various departments.

There is a ''high incidence'' of dengue fever in children in Delhi, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had said on Tuesday, and directed authorities to take targeted action to safeguard children from vector-borne diseases.

In view of the early onset of monsoon and due to waterlogging in Delhi amid a flood-like situation, there are chances of a ''significant increase'' in the number of cases of vector-borne diseases such as dengue this year, the Delhi health department had earlier said.

The water level of the Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres yet again on Friday, further delaying rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected low-lying areas.

The Central Water Commission's (CWC) data showed the water level reached 205.34 metres at 6 pm on Friday and may rise further to 205.45 metres by 11 pm.

Over 160 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital till mid-July this year, the highest for this period since 2018, according to a municipal report released this week. The report issued by the MCD also said that 54 cases of malaria have been recorded in the same period.

There is a possibility of a rise in dengue and malaria cases in the national capital this year due to flooding in several areas, Oberoi had said on Monday.

Directions have been issued to departments concerned to take steps to check mosquito breeding and clear silt and sludge left by the Yamuna waters, she said.

