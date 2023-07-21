US wants to know whereabouts of Private Travis King, Blinken says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that Washington wants to know the whereabouts of Army Private Travis King, who dashed into North Korea on July 18, and has communicated with Pyongyang seeking that information.
Blinken, speaking in a moderated discussion at the Aspen Security Conference, reiterated that Washington is "prepared to have negotiations with North Korea on the nuclear program with no preconditions."
