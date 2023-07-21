Karnataka to release Cauvery water to TN keeping state's drinking water needs in mind

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said the state plans to release Cauvery water to neighbouring Tamil Nadu, despite deficit rains, after keeping its drinking water needs in mind. Shivakumar, who is also the Minister for Water Resources said, there is no sufficient water due to deficit rains, and the state expects some showers in the river area, in a couple of days, and noted that there is a distress formula. ''Definitely we will have to honour the verdict of the authority (Cauvery Water Management Authority)....we didn't have sufficient rains, but still we want to respect. Whatever water is available we are planning to release it, definitely we will honour it,'' Shivakumar said in response to a question on Tamil Nau's letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister regarding release of pending water from Karnataka. Speaking to reporters here, he said, ''We may not be able to release, without keeping for drinking water. Keeping drinking water in mind, we will release....we don't have sufficient water, it is too less. Today, tomorrow we are expecting some rains...last two-three years we had good rains, but this year it is not sufficient, but still we will respect.'' Asked whether there is a 'plan B' that Karnataka will work out with Tamil Nadu if rains aren't sufficient, he said, ''We will honour it, no doubt. But, there is a distress formula...we will look at it, definitely we will respect it.'' The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday wrote to the Centre stating that Karnataka has not released the state its due share of Cauvery water and the standing Kuruvai crop can be saved only if the former lets out water immediately, and sought its immediate intervention on the matter. In his letter to Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the short-term Kuruvai is a crucial crop for the farmers of his state's Cauvery delta region. He said the quantum of water received at Billigundulu on the inter-state border, from June 1 to July 17 was 3.78 tmc (thousand million cubic feet) only, as against the prescribed level of 26.32 tmc for this period.

