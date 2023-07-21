Left Menu

Teenage girl harassed at LNJP Hospital in Delhi

He works as a private security guard.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2023 20:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 20:54 IST
A 19-year-old woman was allegedly harassed by a person at LNJP hospital here in central Delhi, police said on Friday.

The victim was staying as an attendant with her sister-in-law in the new medicine block of LNJP Hospital, they said.

On Thursday around 2 am, when she was on her way to the ward from ground floor, a man stopped her and tried to get close to her, police said.

A case under section 354 and 354A of the IPC was registered at the IP Estate Police Station after she complained to police.

The accused was identified as Manish, 40, a resident of Shahdara, and he was bound down as per procedure, a police officer said.

The accused was staying as an attendant of his mother who was admitted in the same block for heart-related ailments. He works as a private security guard. The matter is being investigated, police added.

