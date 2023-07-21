Algerian says it submitted a request to be a shareholder member of the BRICS bank

Algeria has submitted a request to become a shareholder member of BRICS Bank with an amount of $1.5 billion, Ennahar TV quoted Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune as saying.

It added that Tebboune said at the end of his visit to China that Algeria seeks to join the BRICS group to open new economic opportunities.

