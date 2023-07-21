Left Menu

Israeli troops kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash -Palestinian officials

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old resident of the village had been killed. Protests are held Umm Safa every week against Israeli settlements, often escalating into clashes with Israeli forces.

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian teenager during clashes with stone throwers in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Palestinian officials said. Israel's border police said that during the clash in the village of Umm Safa near the city of Ramallah, "masked suspects threw stones and rocks endangering the lives of troops."

A border policeman responded with fire and "a hit was identified," it said. The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 17-year-old resident of the village had been killed.

Protests are held Umm Safa every week against Israeli settlements, often escalating into clashes with Israeli forces. Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians seek to establish a state, has worsened over the past 15 months with stepped up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

