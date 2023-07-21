Left Menu

Man handed 30-year jail term for gang-rape of woman in UP

A court here sentenced a man to 30 years in prison in a gang-rape case.Additional District Sessions judge Ritish Sachdeva also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, Irshad.A 35-year-old woman was gang-raped by two persons, including Irshad, at gunpoint in the Kotwali area of the district in March 2018, assistant district government counsel Kuldeep Kumar Pundhir said on Friday.Irshad is a Zila panchayat member.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 21-07-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 21:35 IST
Man handed 30-year jail term for gang-rape of woman in UP
  • Country:
  • India

A court here sentenced a man to 30 years in prison in a gang-rape case.

Additional District Sessions judge Ritish Sachdeva also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, Irshad.

A 35-year-old woman was gang-raped by two persons, including Irshad, at gunpoint in the Kotwali area of the district in March 2018, assistant district government counsel Kuldeep Kumar Pundhir said on Friday.

Irshad is a Zila panchayat member. District Panchayat Officer Sudhir Kumar Pal said after they receive a copy of the court order, disqualification proceedings will be initiated against the convict. The other accused in the case is yet to be arrested, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to measure prosperity beyond GDP; WHO seeks help from India in latest toxic syrup case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia launches 'national wellbeing' dashboard to me...

 Global
2
Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

Iraq expels Swedish envoy following Quran desecration in Stockholm 

 Iraq
3
SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

SpaceX rolls out Starship Super Heavy Booster 9 at Starbase launch pad

United States
4
Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income at Rs 79.30 Mn, PAT at Rs 47.10 Mn

Eco Recycling Limited Announces Consolidated Q1 FY24 Results, Total Income a...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023